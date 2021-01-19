Elm Partners Management LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Investment company Elm Partners Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Partners Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Elm Partners Management LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $657 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM,

IWM, Added Positions: VNQ, VNQI, BIL, VB, HYLB, VTV, VGSH,

VNQ, VNQI, BIL, VB, HYLB, VTV, VGSH, Reduced Positions: BND, VGK, IAU, ITOT, IVV, VOO, IEMG, IEUR, EWC, AGG, VSS, TIP, SCHB, IPAC, VPL, HYG, SCZ, IUSV, IJR, MUB, SCHC, EFV, IWD,

BND, VGK, IAU, ITOT, IVV, VOO, IEMG, IEUR, EWC, AGG, VSS, TIP, SCHB, IPAC, VPL, HYG, SCZ, IUSV, IJR, MUB, SCHC, EFV, IWD, Sold Out: SCHE, EFA,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 522,260 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,320,225 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,064,107 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 964,325 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 651,504 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%

Elm Partners Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 216,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 184,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 113,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.