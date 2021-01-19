Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Microsoft Corp, AutoZone Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Investment company Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, AutoZone Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Newmont Corp, Anglogold Ashanti, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Ingersoll Rand Inc, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lgt Capital Partners Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RXT, JAMF, JAMF, MPLN, GOGO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AZO, AKAM, UNH, NEM, AU, INTU, KEY, CERN, PEP, EL, CHD, APO, BCE, JNJ, CMCSA, BAM, ABEV, IDXX, SYK, TSLX, SBUX, ETSY, ICE, AAPL, CG,
- Reduced Positions: CL, AMG, CTSH, AQN, GOOGL, KKR, AQUA, HST, PQG, WMS, TSM, WCC, BV, CHNG, SWI, ROST, PEAK, PLD, EQR, MSGS, MS, JELD, TMUS, AWK, ORCL, DLR, PPD, WOW,
- Sold Out: IR, PFLT, HOME, LBRT,
These are the top 5 holdings of LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 150,572 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,167,517 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.54%
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 624,288 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 433,500 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.47%
- Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) - 1,322,570 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.48%
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.161600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,167,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 176.78%. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1232.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 51,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,322,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,388,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 67.32%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $23.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,913,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $378.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 184,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.6.Sold Out: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.51.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $17.46.Sold Out: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.18.
