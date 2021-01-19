MBE Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BT

Investment company MBE Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Apple Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBE Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, MBE Wealth Management, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VLUE, IUSB, SLV, VUG, VGT, NVDA, PG, AGG, IQLT, SCHX, VT,

VLUE, IUSB, SLV, VUG, VGT, NVDA, PG, AGG, IQLT, SCHX, VT, Added Positions: FVD, DGRO, VCIT, AAPL, SCHO, IAGG, SUSA, USMV, SPSM, VIG, VCSH, IHI, GLD, LMBS, NEE, ABBV, MSFT,

FVD, DGRO, VCIT, AAPL, SCHO, IAGG, SUSA, USMV, SPSM, VIG, VCSH, IHI, GLD, LMBS, NEE, ABBV, MSFT, Reduced Positions: IVV, QUAL, QQQ, MTUM, SCHG, KO, VYM, T, ESGU, XOM,

IVV, QUAL, QQQ, MTUM, SCHG, KO, VYM, T, ESGU, XOM, Sold Out: EFG, SHYG, EFAV,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,170 shares, 22.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.61% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 401,926 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.64% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 366,608 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.28% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 100,928 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 126,390 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66%

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 21,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $251.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $352.178000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $516.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 61.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 366,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 401,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 63,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 321.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $127.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 11,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.375700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 57,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 122.14%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.