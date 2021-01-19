Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Fidelity Na

Investment company Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Medtronic PLC, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,080 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,930 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 16,398 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 59,522 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,372 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $93.04 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $101.94. The stock is now traded at around $108.934100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 17,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $296.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.69. The stock is now traded at around $112.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 34,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $190.971700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.85%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $284.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.899800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.66.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $29.81.