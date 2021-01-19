Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Splunk Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc

Investment company Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, TG Therapeutics Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Splunk Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKK, SPYD, TGTX, IWN, TSLA, STAA, ZM, AVGO, CMI, TDOC, TTD, GOOGL, ABBV,

ARKK, SPYD, TGTX, IWN, TSLA, STAA, ZM, AVGO, CMI, TDOC, TTD, GOOGL, ABBV, Added Positions: SMH, SPTL, VCIT, IYW, IYC, CORP, AMZN, SCHR, SCHZ, V, FB, WMT, ADSK, ABT, CCXI, XOM, EVY, KEY,

SMH, SPTL, VCIT, IYW, IYC, CORP, AMZN, SCHR, SCHZ, V, FB, WMT, ADSK, ABT, CCXI, XOM, EVY, KEY, Reduced Positions: FXL, IGV, ITB, IHI, SOXX, AAPL, FTSM, MTUM, BNDX, BND, CYRX, AZN, SFIX, DRE, RIO, NXST, MCD, HON, BGS, QCOM, FIXD, GTY, LMBS, BLK, TDIV, SIRI, HRL, GE,

FXL, IGV, ITB, IHI, SOXX, AAPL, FTSM, MTUM, BNDX, BND, CYRX, AZN, SFIX, DRE, RIO, NXST, MCD, HON, BGS, QCOM, FIXD, GTY, LMBS, BLK, TDIV, SIRI, HRL, GE, Sold Out: SPLK, APO, SCHD, AMGN, XXII,

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 112,940 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.08% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 114,471 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 128,817 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,684 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 27,774 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 401.06%

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 34,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $34.850400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 116,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 61,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $143.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 19,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $834.550400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $82.78, with an estimated average price of $73.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 21,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 401.06%. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $240.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 27,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 100,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 168.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 187.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $115.19. The stock is now traded at around $115.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.66.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.7 and $2.54, with an estimated average price of $1.36.