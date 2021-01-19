YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Yandex NV, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Cowen Inc, Illumina Inc, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Yandex NV, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COWN, ILMN, EFA, BA, TSLA, PAYC, VTI, SRE, ETSY, DOW, FRC, PM, ZBRA, TTWO, SNPS, SQ, RJF, QCOM, MPWR, CTVA, HDB, CIEN, CAT, ALL, TFC, VTV, KEYS, VO, VOE, FTNT, SWKS, POOL, RMD, NOC, MTD, FMX, ENTG, DIOD, CPRT, BXP,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, IVW, SPY, NFLX, JPM, BABA, MSFT, FB, IWP, ADBE, GOOG, V, ZTS, PYPL, MA, ABT, AVGO, SCHM, CRM, ADSK, VEU, NOW, ACN, SBUX, UNH, ALGN, DG, SCHD, GOOGL, ISRG, NKE, ORCL, IWB, RTX, MSCI, REGN, SCHA, IT, NVDA, VEA, APO, VOO, VZ, VYM, UNP, MDLZ, TRV, UL, UPS, AMT, BAC, BDX, SCHG, COST, IWM, IWD, ECL, NEE, DGRO, AKAM, MKC, MRK, PNC, PPG, LIN, PG, BX, TSM, VMC, BURL, VOT, MO, VNQ, WSM, WEC, FIS, CTAS, PEG, DEO, GLD, MET, FDX,
- Reduced Positions: CB, TIP, NEAR, BMY, XOM, XLK, VWO, IWF, IP, INTC, ADP, AXP, C, KMB, OTIS, BBVA, VGT, D, T, CVX, CGBD, LDP, MMM, GNRC, WMB, WFC, VRTX, USB, SAP, MCD, ITUB, BIIB, GE, ABEV, KO, TMO, MCO, MDT, CARR, CRL, ENB, EIX, DD,
- Sold Out: KMI, YNDX, USMV, BK,
These are the top 5 holdings of YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,946 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,513 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,660 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.71%
- WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 149,799 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 28,952 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 113,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22. The stock is now traded at around $381.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $834.550400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 398 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $400.79. The stock is now traded at around $400.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 142.71%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3103.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $127.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 143,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 66,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 77.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 326.88%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $502.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.94.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54.
