Archford Capital Strategies, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Duke Energy Corp

Swansea, IL, based Investment company Archford Capital Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Avalara Inc, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Duke Energy Corp, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $417 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 69,562 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,246 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 110,220 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,544 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 75,601 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.06%

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $47.8 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 32,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.57 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.509500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.090200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $32.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $21.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.61 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 133.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 38,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $130.78 and $183.79, with an estimated average price of $160.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.34 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.