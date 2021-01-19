Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Ford Motor Co, Seagen Inc

Investment company Marino, Stram & Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Ford Motor Co, Seagen Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc. As of 2020Q4, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc owns 126 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOE, QQQ, MPC, ENB, OMC, TSLA, RTX, ESGU, PANW, TJX, CVS, AXP, UNH, VLO, SGT, SPG, MUR, CMCSA, PBR, GE,

VOE, QQQ, MPC, ENB, OMC, TSLA, RTX, ESGU, PANW, TJX, CVS, AXP, UNH, VLO, SGT, SPG, MUR, CMCSA, PBR, GE, Added Positions: IVV, VYM, IVW, SDY, DGRO, VTV, VIG, IDV, XOM, VUG, TFC, MRK, JPM, LMT, LNT, JNJ, PFE, PG, UL, KO, MO, HBI, T, SPYX, MMM, BMY, IPG, AEP, AMGN, ED, D, DON, DES, VZ, MCD, PPL, SO, PEP, GPC, BRK.B, BLK, QUAL, PAYX, INTC, ITW, VTR, PM, TMO, BABA, UPS, WMT, IXN, FAST, FB, GLD, ABBV, DUK, PGR, BSV, AGG, MA, BAC, BIV, NVS,

IVV, VYM, IVW, SDY, DGRO, VTV, VIG, IDV, XOM, VUG, TFC, MRK, JPM, LMT, LNT, JNJ, PFE, PG, UL, KO, MO, HBI, T, SPYX, MMM, BMY, IPG, AEP, AMGN, ED, D, DON, DES, VZ, MCD, PPL, SO, PEP, GPC, BRK.B, BLK, QUAL, PAYX, INTC, ITW, VTR, PM, TMO, BABA, UPS, WMT, IXN, FAST, FB, GLD, ABBV, DUK, PGR, BSV, AGG, MA, BAC, BIV, NVS, Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, EV, ACWV, AMZN, USMV, MSFT, AOA, IVE, DIS, AOR, ABT, CVX, GOOG, VNQ, CSCO,

IJH, IJR, EV, ACWV, AMZN, USMV, MSFT, AOA, IVE, DIS, AOR, ABT, CVX, GOOG, VNQ, CSCO, Sold Out: F, SGEN,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,125 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.54% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 263,977 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83% SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 179,733 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 125,404 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 47,804 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $123.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.899800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.665100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $834.550400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.54%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.210800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 71,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 94.61%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 55.87%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.