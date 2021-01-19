Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC owns 348 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNQI, IYT, ISRG, LMT, ACCD, CAT, EQIX, DEM, DKNG, ESS, SPGI, SMTC, EMB, TRV, VST, VFC, SNAP, POOL, WM, XLE, SPCE, EMLC, EPP, AFL, VIAC, BKNG, CSX, NSC, SCHW, CI, XOM, CPA, R, EV, VTI, SPYV, CAMP, LUMN, CHD, D, ORCC, UBER, EMR, EQX, RPAI, DAL, MMP, PPG, SPG, RGEN, GSM, LTRPA,

IVW, AAPL, VEA, QQQ, BKLN, FPE, IEMG, MUB, AMZN, XLI, IVE, MBB, MSFT, VB, FB, SCHD, VCSH, GBIL, SPEM, BND, EFAV, IDV, VIG, BA, QCOM, GOOG, DSI, LQD, CRM, BABA, VIGI, XLF, AMGN, IBM, MDT, PYPL, IWR, VYM, CF, HD, JPM, JNJ, WDC, V, ABBV, BOTZ, ESGU, IJS, IWP, SCHM, SUSA, ACN, ATVI, AME, C, EW, FDX, NKE, PEP, RDNT, TMO, DIS, ET, AGG, IGSB, DBEF, GDX, IEF, IYW, LGLV, MDYG, SCHG, SCZ, SUSC, XSLV, ADBE, AMT, BRK.B, CVS, CMCSA, COST, LLY, GE, GOOGL, HON, KLAC, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, ORCL, PG, ROP, TROW, TRI, AWK, AVGO, VRSK, BBN, PANW, TWLO, XERS, LYFT, EEM, HYG, IWD, IWF, QUAL, SPDW, SUSB, VGK, VIOO, VOOV, VOT, VUG, T, ABT, ADP, CSCO, KO, INTC, MCK, PAYX, PFE, PNW, PSA, DGX, TSM, TXN, PM, XP, FDN, IGV, IWN, MGK, PHO, SCHB, SPYG, TDIV, XLU, Reduced Positions: SHV, LMBS, NAC, XLV, SCHX, GLD, SPY, RSP, BOND, MINT, CMF, VOOG, VBR, VOE, VO, VMBS, TOTL, RQI, GSY, VOO, BNDX, BAC, SCHV, EPD, SLYV, PLD, EFA, STM, SUB, EFL, FNDF, VGT, UPS, SCHE, XLC, UTF, SCHC, IWM, BIV, MDY, PFF, ITW, ARCC, XLK, CNC, CVX, NEE, VTV, VPL, ZM, MPW, VHT, RFI, BTT, PCI, SCHF, VFH, XLY, SCHA, VWO, SPSB, SPHY, XLNX, GOLD, BDX, BMY, CCOI, LOAN, GD, GNTX, GILD, LOW, NDAQ, NUE, SNA, SBUX, RTX, WFC, NYF, ZBRA, EXLS, LULU, CDXC, HII, MIE, SHOP, CORP, FTCS, HYLB, IJH, IJR, JHML, KWEB,

For the details of Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miracle+mile+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 254,982 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 974,023 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 304.68% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 632,102 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 376,974 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.74% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 891,848 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.30%

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 558,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53. The stock is now traded at around $230.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $780.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $346.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.26 and $59.72, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 74,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $195.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 974,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $127.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 376,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 891,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 212.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 138,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.93.