Apexium Financial, LP Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, TriMas Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Cable One Inc, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Investment company Apexium Financial, LP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, TriMas Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, Marriott International Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Cable One Inc, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apexium Financial, LP. As of 2020Q4, Apexium Financial, LP owns 70 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TRS, AMAT, GOOGL, MAR, JPM, VGK,

TRS, AMAT, GOOGL, MAR, JPM, VGK, Added Positions: IYW, SPY, VV, XLI,

IYW, SPY, VV, XLI, Reduced Positions: XLG, CABO, QQQ, IVV, QUAL, DGRO, FVD, IGM, IJH, IJR, SUB, ARKK, VLUE, VUG, XLK, OEF, BA, BAM, USMV, JNJ, IBB, XLF, BRK.B, XLV, IGV, INTC, FB,

XLG, CABO, QQQ, IVV, QUAL, DGRO, FVD, IGM, IJH, IJR, SUB, ARKK, VLUE, VUG, XLK, OEF, BA, BAM, USMV, JNJ, IBB, XLF, BRK.B, XLV, IGV, INTC, FB, Sold Out: FTEC,

For the details of Apexium Financial, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apexium+financial%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 36,248 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,523 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 89,296 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,090 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,583 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15%

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in TriMas Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1742.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 302.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13.