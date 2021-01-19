  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Apexium Financial, LP Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, TriMas Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Cable One Inc, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

January 19, 2021 | About: IYW +0.59% TRS +0.32% AMAT +2.7% MAR +0.69% JPM +0.16% VGK +0.51% GOOGL +0.85% FTEC +0.51%

Investment company Apexium Financial, LP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, TriMas Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, Marriott International Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Cable One Inc, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apexium Financial, LP. As of 2020Q4, Apexium Financial, LP owns 70 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apexium Financial, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apexium+financial%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apexium Financial, LP
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 36,248 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,523 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 89,296 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,090 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,583 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15%
New Purchase: TriMas Corp (TRS)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in TriMas Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1742.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 302.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13.



