Lake Street Financial Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Sells Bank of America Corp, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Lake Street Financial Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Bank of America Corp, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Street Financial Llc. As of 2020Q4, Lake Street Financial Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWR, EMLC, MUB, PCY, VWO, VGT, SDY, XLV, IWF, XLC, VCIT, CGC, JPST, TAN, IWD, SNOW, TXN, JETS, XLY, VB, RY, VBR, IWM, MBB, IJR, XLF, BIL, JD, MMM, ENPH, VIS, TSM, TJX, BIV, QUAL, UNH, JKD, SRNE,
- Added Positions: IVV, JNK, IEFA, IEMG, PYPL, MCHI, TDOC, NFLX, QQQ, IYW, EWJ, IVW, VIG, HYT, SPLK, AGG, BABA, PFE, FTSL, FPE, AMLP, INTC, MCD, BX, GLD, IBB, HD, AMZN, HEDJ, JNJ, AMJ, SHOP, LQD, TSLA, RQI, IJH, IYY, TIP, PHD, AMD, PENN, DIS, VZ, CRM, HYD, JMIA, IBM, V, CVX, CI, MDT, STZ, HON, BRK.B, AMT, ALK, MPW, APD, ABT, PEP, CSQ, ULTA, WMT, PANW, RTX, UPS, UNP, NVDA, DUK, DPZ, IVE, VTR, KO, ZTS, CSX, DG, PHO, LMT, LULU,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, T, FTSM, SHM, VUG, CVS, CSCO, DLN, FMB, VGK, VTV, VTEB, MSFT, MINT, BMY, QCOM, FB, GOOG, NSC, KMI, JPM, GE, KWEB, COST, SQ, SBUX, BLK, CMCSA, NEE, NOC, MRK, GOOGL, LRCX, ADBE, C, FITB, GS, TGT, ONEM, UBER, SYK, IDEX, TSN, TER, DGX, DHR, PGF, CCI, TMO,
- Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, XMLV, TOTL, CME, WSO,
For the details of LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lake+street+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,997 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,762 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,803 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 59,147 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,283 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 63,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 71,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 41,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $352.178000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1280.93%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.210800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 10,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 154.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 489.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 65,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 92.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $243.827100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $88.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 57,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $48.12, with an estimated average price of $45.18.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26.Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $217.96 and $242.04, with an estimated average price of $229.78.
