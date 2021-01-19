Lake Street Financial Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Sells Bank of America Corp, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Lake Street Financial Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Bank of America Corp, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Street Financial Llc. As of 2020Q4, Lake Street Financial Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,997 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,762 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,803 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 59,147 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,283 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 63,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 71,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 41,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $352.178000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1280.93%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.210800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 10,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 154.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 489.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 65,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 92.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $243.827100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $88.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 57,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $48.12, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $217.96 and $242.04, with an estimated average price of $229.78.