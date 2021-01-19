Investors Financial Group, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Johnson & Johnson, Cassava Sciences Inc, Sells Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Sonos Inc

Investment company Investors Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Johnson & Johnson, Cassava Sciences Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Sonos Inc, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Investors Financial Group, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SAVA, IEFA, VB, DAL, MCK, DGII, MU, FDN, TXN, ITOT, ANGL, BLK, EMB, ETN, CAT, BMY, CRBP,

SAVA, IEFA, VB, DAL, MCK, DGII, MU, FDN, TXN, ITOT, ANGL, BLK, EMB, ETN, CAT, BMY, CRBP, Added Positions: SPY, JNJ, XLU, VUG, NOK, GLD, SH, VNLA, DGRO, IWM, SPTL, IEMG, MMM, CRM, IYY, MSFT, AAPL, BND, MRK, DKNG, GIS, VTV, HYG, DAKT, AMD, QQQ, IVV, VO, VOO, EFA, DIA, T, XLV, SPTM, BSV, IJR, NKE, AMZN, KO, DD, MDLZ, LMBS, PFE, VZ, JPM, BABA, CARR, NEE, SRVR, XEL, HD, SPIB, FTCS, SDY, FVD, SBUX, PG, IEI, ABT, VV, V, AGG, LLY, MBB, PAYX, MCD, BOND, F, USB, SIRI, FB,

SPY, JNJ, XLU, VUG, NOK, GLD, SH, VNLA, DGRO, IWM, SPTL, IEMG, MMM, CRM, IYY, MSFT, AAPL, BND, MRK, DKNG, GIS, VTV, HYG, DAKT, AMD, QQQ, IVV, VO, VOO, EFA, DIA, T, XLV, SPTM, BSV, IJR, NKE, AMZN, KO, DD, MDLZ, LMBS, PFE, VZ, JPM, BABA, CARR, NEE, SRVR, XEL, HD, SPIB, FTCS, SDY, FVD, SBUX, PG, IEI, ABT, VV, V, AGG, LLY, MBB, PAYX, MCD, BOND, F, USB, SIRI, FB, Reduced Positions: SONO, GWPH, NEAR, VTI, BHC, QUAL, USMV, SPYG, IUSV, AMLP, IUSG, DCI, TOTL, BUSE, LXRX, XLF, LUMO, BA, CGC, IJH, WFC, CNSL, QRVO, CLDR, CTVA, DIS, FTA, UNH, ABBV, COST, XOM, HON, XLI, CSCO, CMCSA, PTLC, IWF, IWD, PEP, GSLC, TSLA, GE, DE,

SONO, GWPH, NEAR, VTI, BHC, QUAL, USMV, SPYG, IUSV, AMLP, IUSG, DCI, TOTL, BUSE, LXRX, XLF, LUMO, BA, CGC, IJH, WFC, CNSL, QRVO, CLDR, CTVA, DIS, FTA, UNH, ABBV, COST, XOM, HON, XLI, CSCO, CMCSA, PTLC, IWF, IWD, PEP, GSLC, TSLA, GE, DE, Sold Out: FVAC, HDV, FEM, GILD, CSX, VSTO, TIP, IP, WORK, LMT, FSKR, INO, FIT,

For the details of Investors Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investors+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,121 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% 3M Co (MMM) - 48,958 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,355 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 11,881 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.31% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,207 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 87,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $207.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.104000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $167.11. The stock is now traded at around $183.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 81.74%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118.79%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $251.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94. The stock is now traded at around $4.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 625,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 65.65%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $21.4.