Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Intel Corp, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, CVS Health Corp, Visa Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Intel Corp, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHA, CVS, PYPL, MAR, OKE, VGSH, ABBV,
- Added Positions: IVW, VZ, V, D, VYM, DIS, AAPL, WPC, IVE, SCHD, DEO, MO, IJH, SCHV, PFE, ZTS, SGOL, ABT, ADBE, PGX,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, CVX, INTC, SPLV, SCHG, PG, T, SCHX, XLG, VUG, AMZN, HD, ANTM, JPM, MSFT, VTI, GLD, TDIV, JNJ, BA, WM, BMY, VCSH, OEF, SCHB, SPY, IVV, TFC, GOOGL, PEP, BRK.B, KMB, APD, BDX,
- Sold Out: GS,
For the details of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stony+point+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 142,068 shares, 32.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 68,086 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,249 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 62,278 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 68,735 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.531700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $243.827100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 213.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 49,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 56.16%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71.
