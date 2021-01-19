  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Intel Corp, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

January 19, 2021 | About: IVW +0.49% VZ -0.5% V -0.29% SCHA +0.68% CVS -0.91% PYPL +1.45% MAR +0.69% VGSH +0.02% OKE -0.5% GS -0.8%

Investment company Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, CVS Health Corp, Visa Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Intel Corp, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 142,068 shares, 32.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 68,086 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,249 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  4. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 62,278 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
  5. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 68,735 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.531700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $243.827100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 213.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 49,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 56.16%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71.



