Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC Buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, SL Green Realty Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB

Westport, CT, based Investment company Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, SL Green Realty Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Microsoft Corp, sells Qualcomm Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, WestRock Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FTAI, SLG, STWD, TT, BA, VIA, BRK.B, COST, TAP, HON, IGSB, NBLX, PYPL, XLF, USB, FCRD,

FTAI, SLG, STWD, TT, BA, VIA, BRK.B, COST, TAP, HON, IGSB, NBLX, PYPL, XLF, USB, FCRD, Added Positions: RSP, GSK, MSFT, JPM, NNN, VZ, HTGC, CCI, LUMN, HD, DIS, ATVI, NOC, EFA, AMGN, KMX, TM, FISV, BGS, STZ, RIO, PANW, MRK, MAR, LOW, AMAT, NGG, FB, MGP, KO, TER, MCD, AXP, TOT, ROST, KB, EPD, XPO, PG, SMFG, SHW, OKE, TMO, URI, EDV, ABT, HIO, ZBH, MTRN, BMY, JNJ, APTV, MDT, NEP, AIN, IRM, MDY, NEE, PEP, HBI, DHR, BRX, LH, KMI, RE, RDS.B, UNP,

RSP, GSK, MSFT, JPM, NNN, VZ, HTGC, CCI, LUMN, HD, DIS, ATVI, NOC, EFA, AMGN, KMX, TM, FISV, BGS, STZ, RIO, PANW, MRK, MAR, LOW, AMAT, NGG, FB, MGP, KO, TER, MCD, AXP, TOT, ROST, KB, EPD, XPO, PG, SMFG, SHW, OKE, TMO, URI, EDV, ABT, HIO, ZBH, MTRN, BMY, JNJ, APTV, MDT, NEP, AIN, IRM, MDY, NEE, PEP, HBI, DHR, BRX, LH, KMI, RE, RDS.B, UNP, Reduced Positions: HASI, DOW, TSM, VIAC, LAMR, T, AMLP, ABBV, TRGP, SPY, VB, AWK, KHC, CAG, BLFS, IBM, STX, ET, UMPQ, CSCO, AAPL, AMZN, HEES, GIM, UPS, MSA, SRE, PACW, PPL, SBRA, LSI, VEU, WBA, OKTA, NSA, LMT, KMB, XOM, D, CHL, BG, AVGO, RTX, APTS, BX, VMW, ADP, WMB,

HASI, DOW, TSM, VIAC, LAMR, T, AMLP, ABBV, TRGP, SPY, VB, AWK, KHC, CAG, BLFS, IBM, STX, ET, UMPQ, CSCO, AAPL, AMZN, HEES, GIM, UPS, MSA, SRE, PACW, PPL, SBRA, LSI, VEU, WBA, OKTA, NSA, LMT, KMB, XOM, D, CHL, BG, AVGO, RTX, APTS, BX, VMW, ADP, WMB, Sold Out: QCOM, PAC, WRK, DNKN, CERN, CVA, XLY, TDOC,

McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 109,002 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 85,829 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 133,772 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22% Dow Inc (DOW) - 144,624 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.6% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 203,500 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 252,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 73,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54. The stock is now traded at around $153.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $209.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 177.71%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 61.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 77.42%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $115.23, with an estimated average price of $99.46.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $35.02 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $41.47.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38.