guardian investment management Buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

San Francisco,ca., CA, based Investment company guardian investment management (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dow Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Welbilt Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, guardian investment management. As of 2020Q4, guardian investment management owns 56 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.A, DOW, GILD, WBT,

BRK.A, DOW, GILD, WBT, Added Positions: AAPL, CSCO, BIIB, BA, XOM, INTC, PFE, C, GSK, KHC,

AAPL, CSCO, BIIB, BA, XOM, INTC, PFE, C, GSK, KHC, Reduced Positions: FCX, BAC, PG, MRK, CVX, GE, GT, JNJ, V, DD, T, OXY, TXT, WMT, MMM, MU, MDLZ, HTBK,

FCX, BAC, PG, MRK, CVX, GE, GT, JNJ, V, DD, T, OXY, TXT, WMT, MMM, MU, MDLZ, HTBK, Sold Out: TXN, CAT, CTVA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,841 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.82% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 132,472 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Intel Corp (INTC) - 111,359 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% AT&T Inc (T) - 186,313 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,065 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%

guardian investment management initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $350920.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 12,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

guardian investment management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

guardian investment management initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.914300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

guardian investment management initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.09. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

guardian investment management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.82%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $127.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 131,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77.

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95.