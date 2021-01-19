  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

guardian investment management Buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

January 19, 2021 | About: AAPL +0.17% BRK.A +0.38% DOW -1.02% GILD +6.7% WBT +2.61% TXN +2.26% CAT +0.79% CTVA -1.35%

San Francisco,ca., CA, based Investment company guardian investment management (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dow Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Welbilt Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, guardian investment management. As of 2020Q4, guardian investment management owns 56 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of guardian investment management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of guardian investment management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,841 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.82%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 132,472 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio.
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 111,359 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 186,313 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,065 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

guardian investment management initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $350920.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 12,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

guardian investment management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

guardian investment management initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.914300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

guardian investment management initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.09. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

guardian investment management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.82%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $127.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 131,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of guardian investment management. Also check out:

1. guardian investment management's Undervalued Stocks
2. guardian investment management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. guardian investment management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that guardian investment management keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)