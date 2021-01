Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells CDW Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Truist Financial Corp, sells CDW Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sanofi SA, Synnex Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc owns 266 stocks with a total value of $853 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nachman+norwood+%26+parrott%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 227,368 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 292,848 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 720,409 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 638,955 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 170,398 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 148.34%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 214,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 61.87%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 228,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 64.55%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.887000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 219,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 115,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 45.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 356,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 146,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.03.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.3.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.14.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $65.95 and $83.76, with an estimated average price of $76.75.