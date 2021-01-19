Hewlett Packard Enterprise Adds Remark Holdings as a Technology Partner

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that after rigorous testing of its software on Hewlett Packard Enterprise ("HPE") platforms, HPE has named Remark a Silver Partner in HPE's Technology Partner Program, and that the companies will jointly market AI solutions addressing retail management, security, surveillance, and health security.

HPE's leading-edge servers, storage and networking products will allow us to reliably scale our solutions

"Computer vision technology requires powerful servers to process an enormous amount of data. Combining our computer vision expertise with HPE's leading-edge servers, storage and networking products will allow us to reliably scale our solutions to fulfill larger customer's needs," stated Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Because our software has been verified on HPE's platforms, our team will now bring opportunities to HPE and, in turn, they will make our solutions available to their customers. Expanding our distribution network has been a key focus for our worldwide marketing plan. Having HPE add us to their Technology Partner Program is the first success in what we anticipate will be several new, large sales channel partnerships announced in the coming year."

In November 2015, HPE launched with a vision to help organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data from edge to cloud. HPE is a global, edge-to-cloud, Platform-as-a-Service company built to transform businesses by helping them connect, protect, analyze, and act on all your data and applications wherever they live, from edge to cloud, so businesses can turn insights into outcomes at the speed required to thrive in today's complex world. For information on the Technology Partner Program, please click here.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

