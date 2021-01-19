  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PG&E Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 19, 2021

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on February 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

PG&E Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PG&E Corporation)

What:

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call



When:

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where:

http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live conference call and webcast will be archived through April 3, 2021 at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through April 3, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367. International callers may dial (416) 621-4642. For both domestic and international callers, the confirmation code 2695505 will be required to access the replay.

Please contact Investor Relations at (415) 972-7080 if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-corporation-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301210606.html

SOURCE PG&E Corporation


