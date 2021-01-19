  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results On Monday, February 8th

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:SSD +2.52%

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Karen Colonias, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call Details

DATE:




Monday, February 8, 2021






TIME:




2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

4:00 p.m. Central Time

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time






DIAL-IN:




(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)

(201) 689-8263 (International)






CONFERENCE ID:




13715193






WEBCAST:




http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143082


For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 22, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13715193. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at www.simpsonmfg.com for 90 days.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
(310) 829-5400

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-monday-february-8th-301209609.html

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.


