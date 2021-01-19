FLANIGAN'S Reports Earnings

PR Newswire
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 14 weeks and the 53 weeks ended October 3, 2020. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 28, 2019.
For the 14 weeks
For the 13 weeks
ended Oct. 3,
ended Sept. 28,
2020
2019
REVENUES
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
BAR SALES
$ 20,347,000
$ 24,076,000
PACKAGE STORE SALES
7,443,000
4,348,000
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
315,000
400,000
RENTAL INCOME
126,000
186,000
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
14,000
50,000
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 28,245,000
$ 29,060,000
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC
$ 423,000
$ 916,000
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$ .22
$ .49
For the 53 weeks
For the 52 weeks
ended Oct. 3,
ended Sept. 28,
2020
2019
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
BAR SALES
$ 84,652,000
$ 94,290,000
PACKAGE STORE SALES
26,276,000
19,327,000
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
1,260,000
1,610,000
RENTAL INCOME
680,000
762,000
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
109,000
213,000
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 112,977,000
$ 116,202,000
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$ 1,110,000
$ 3,648,000
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$ 0.60
$ 1.96
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with AMEX:BDL. Click here to check it out.
- AMEX:BDL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMEX:BDL
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMEX:BDL
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-301210971.html
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.