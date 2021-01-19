  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
FLANIGAN'S Reports Earnings

January 19, 2021 | About: AMEX:BDL +4.85%

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 14 weeks and the 53 weeks ended October 3, 2020. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 28, 2019.


For the 14 weeks


For the 13 weeks


ended Oct. 3,


ended Sept. 28,


2020


2019

REVENUES








RESTAURANT FOOD AND




BAR SALES

$ 20,347,000


$ 24,076,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

7,443,000


4,348,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

315,000


400,000

RENTAL INCOME

126,000


186,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

14,000


50,000





TOTAL REVENUES

$ 28,245,000


$ 29,060,000









NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE




TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC

$ 423,000


$ 916,000









NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE




BASIC AND DILUTED

$ .22


$ .49






















For the 53 weeks


For the 52 weeks


ended Oct. 3,


ended Sept. 28,


2020


2019





RESTAURANT FOOD AND




BAR SALES

$ 84,652,000


$ 94,290,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

26,276,000


19,327,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,260,000


1,610,000

RENTAL INCOME

680,000


762,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

109,000


213,000





TOTAL REVENUES

$ 112,977,000


$ 116,202,000









NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE




TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 1,110,000


$ 3,648,000









NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE




BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.60


$ 1.96





Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-301210971.html

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.


