FLANIGAN'S Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 14 weeks and the 53 weeks ended October 3, 2020. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 28, 2019.



For the 14 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended Oct. 3,

ended Sept. 28,

2020

2019 REVENUES













RESTAURANT FOOD AND





BAR SALES $ 20,347,000

$ 24,076,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 7,443,000

4,348,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 315,000

400,000 RENTAL INCOME 126,000

186,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 14,000

50,000







TOTAL REVENUES $ 28,245,000

$ 29,060,000















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE





TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC $ 423,000

$ 916,000















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED $ .22

$ .49









































For the 53 weeks

For the 52 weeks

ended Oct. 3,

ended Sept. 28,

2020

2019







RESTAURANT FOOD AND





BAR SALES $ 84,652,000

$ 94,290,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 26,276,000

19,327,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 1,260,000

1,610,000 RENTAL INCOME 680,000

762,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 109,000

213,000







TOTAL REVENUES $ 112,977,000

$ 116,202,000















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE





TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. $ 1,110,000

$ 3,648,000















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.60

$ 1.96









