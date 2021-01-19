Medisafe and Everyday Health launching condition-specific digital resource centers

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisafe, a leading digital therapeutics company with seven million registered users, today announced a new initiative with Everyday Health to launch new condition-specific resource centers through the Medisafe platform. With 40% of patients turning to digital resources to help manage their chronic conditions, the new digital resource centers will feature healthcare guidance, condition-specific news coverage and living-with information to support patients managing their condition.

Medisafe's new digital resource centers will span multiple therapeutic areas including heart health, cholesterol, migraines, mental health, and several oncology specialties. Through Everyday Health, users can receive industry-leading consumer content, updates, education and tips all within the Medisafe platform. These new digital resource centers combine convenient health care technology with condition-specific content to assist patients throughout their journey as patients seek more digitally connected care.

The launch of the new digital resource centers follows the success Medisafe achieved with its COVID-19 digital resource it launched in June. The COVID-19 Resource Center continues to see strong engagement from the over 8,500 users who enrolled in the program, receiving counseling on COVID misconceptions, recent updates and safety guidelines, and support for patients concerned about the virus. On average, the COVID-19 Resource Center sees 14 visits per user, 5 visits per month, and nearly 2 visits per day, per user.

"Medisafe users continue to rely on our platform for regular updates since we first deployed Everyday Health's sponsored COVID-19 Resource Center, demonstrating an increased need for centralized resource centers that support many common conditions," said Medisafe Chief Executive Officer Omri Shor. "With more patients using digital health tools to manage their health conditions, we're excited to expand our platform to present patients with a trusted resource in their pocket and make living with an illness one less worry in the day."

This expansion of the platform and the introduction of resource centers positions Medisafe as a trusted utility for patients managing medical conditions. The new digital resource centers allow users to receive guidance and healthcare education at the point of their consumption, in easily digestible formats. It also creates new connection points for patients to receive support in battling an illness regardless of their specific medication treatment, helping to address social, financial, and emotional challenges.

"By combining leading healthcare education content with medication management utility, we're seeing the next evolution in the healthcare ecosystem with the creation of dedicated, on-demand resources to further support patients as part of their daily healthcare routines," said Nan Forte, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Everyday Health. "We believe this latest expansion with Medisafe is a sign of where the industry is headed, with more patient-focused support and guidance, reinforced with information and resources, with future capabilities that deliver care and consultation at the push of a button."

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading evidence-based digital therapeutics company providing medication management solutions across the healthcare continuum, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe supports patient journey's with AI driven technology that dynamically engages patients during the course of their treatment based on each patient's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, and partners with the healthcare ecosystem, from pharma companies to payors and providers, to improve outcomes. Six million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded on Medisafe's platform over two billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 350,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play stores. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified.For more information please visit www.medisafe.com.

About the Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group (EHG) is a recognized leader in patient and provider education attracting an engaged audience of over 56 million U.S. health consumers and over 830,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized healthcare consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG's vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Healthcare professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group's flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, BabyCenter®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education, Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org® and The Mayo Clinic Diet®.

The Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM).

