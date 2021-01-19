Lockheed Martin Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results conference call on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST. James Taiclet, president and chief executive officer; Ken Possenriede, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be published prior to the market opening on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

