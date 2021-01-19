LL Flooring Celebrates the Start of 2021 by Honoring Heroes with Hand-Crafted Wooden American Flags and Announcing the Floor of the Year

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators, now LL Flooring (NYSE: LL), one of the nation's largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience, ended 2020 by thanking several first responder organizations that helped their communities last year by gifting them with hand-crafted wooden American flags. The Company also kicked off the new year by announcing the 2021 Floor of the Year, Gold Coast Acacia Hardwood Flooring.

Honoring 2020's Heroes by Gifting Wooden, Hand-Made American Flags

In a salute to first responders and organizations who supported their communities throughout the challenging year of 2020, LL Flooring teamed up with its partner Pennwood Products to create five artfully crafted American flags, handmade from Pennwood's heritage 50-year-old pine. To celebrate first responder and relief groups, LL Flooring and Pennwood gifted flags to these organizations:

Davenport Fire Department ( Iowa )

) Richmond Fire Department ( Virginia )

Fire Department ( ) Grand Junction Fire Department ( Colorado )

Fire Department ( ) McKenzie Fire & Rescue ( Oregon )

& Rescue ( ) Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana

Read more about the making of the flags and view a video about the donations: https://www.llflooring.com/inspiration/s/content/a0W3i000000j4PPEAY/lasting-legacies.

"We are grateful for these amazing first responders and the critical services they provided throughout 2020," said Charles Tyson, President and CEO, LL Flooring. "These hand-crafted flags are our way of thanking them for being there for our communities."

Pennwood, based in East Berlin, Pennsylvania, is a family-run business founded in 1942, and maker of high-quality hardwood moldings, stair treads and risers, and more.

2021 Floor of the Year: Gold Coast Acacia Hardwood

LL Flooring looked to carry the positive momentum from 2020 into the New Year through the culmination of the Floor of the Year contest, with the winner being decided by an online public vote in December among 12 top-trending floor styles. The 12 finalists were selected through LL Flooring's ongoing monitoring of the latest home décor trends, as well as input from designers and home-industry professionals to ensure they represent trend-right styles.

The winner, Gold Coast Acacia Hardwood, is crafted from solid, natural acacia that is ideal for warming up a home. The copper tones highlight the distinct knots and grains in this exotic species, making it a dramatic and beautiful flooring choice that complements any style.

Rounding out the top three Floor of the Year finalists are Manhattan Chevron Engineered Hardwood and Urban Loft Ash Engineered Vinyl Plank. Read more about the Floor of the Year online: https://www.llflooring.com/inspiration/s/content/a0W3i000000j4fyEAA/celebrating-the-2021-floor-of-the-year.

"It's exciting to see which floors resonate with our customers and this contest gives homeowners an opportunity to view and vote on some of our best and most beautiful trending floors," said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. "We're proud to offer a wonderful selection of great flooring that can suit any home design, and the Floor of the Year contest showcases just a snapshot of our vast flooring styles."

LL Flooring offers more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles including solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, waterproof vinyl plank, porcelain tile, bamboo and cork, all available to view online at LLFlooring.com.

Digital Shopping Solutions for Homebound Consumers

Adding on to the 2021 Floor of the Year announcement, LL Flooring is continuing to help customers achieve their flooring dreams for the New Year and beyond with a full suite of digital tools to help homeowners select the right floor for their vision, from the comfort of their own homes.

With the online visualizer tool, Picture It, customers can upload a photo of any room to easily preview how various floor styles will look in their homes. Once a homeowner is interested in flooring options, they can order free samples of the floors that LL Flooring will ship directly to their homes.

To add further flexibility, LL also offers a virtual store shopping experience for customers to meet with a live, in-store LL Flooring associate via a computer or tablet. Accessed via appointment, the LL Flooring expert will walk the customer through the store to showcase flooring styles, answer the customer's questions and arrange for professional installation.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of nation's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 400 stores across the country. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 400 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement, install and maintain new floors. With more than 25 years of experience, stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for curbside pick up or delivery.

Learn More about LL Flooring

Our commitment to quality, compliance, the communities we serve and corporate giving: https://www.LLFlooring.com/quality

Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

