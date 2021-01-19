  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kulicke & Soffa Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for 8AM EST, February 4th, 2021

January 19, 2021 | About: NAS:KLIC +1.86%

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2021

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's first fiscal quarter 2021 financial results, and its business outlook, on Thursday February 4, 2021 at 8:00am EST.

Kulicke & Soffa Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)

The Company will issue its first fiscal quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday February 3, 2021 after market close.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through February 11th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13714784. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).

Contacts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations & Strategic Initiatives
P: +1-215-784-7518
F: +1-215-784-6180
[email protected]

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65 6880 9309
F: +65 6880 9580
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-schedules-first-quarter-2021-conference-call-for-8am-est-february-4th-2021-301210741.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.


