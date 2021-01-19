  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
World Acceptance Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call On The Internet

January 19, 2021 | About: NAS:WRLD -10.52%

PR Newswire

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 19, 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter conference call to be held on Friday, January 22. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation's conference call will be available online at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1118/39733 on January 22, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America's largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-acceptance-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2021-conference-call-on-the-internet-301210938.html

SOURCE World Acceptance Corporation


