Black Knight Delivers Next Generation of its Loansifter Product, Pricing and Eligibility Engine for Mortgage Brokers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, recently deployed the next generation of its industry-leading Loansifter Product, Pricing and Eligibility engine (Loansifter PPE). Touting an intuitive and completely modernized user interface, the new platform builds on an already established best-of-breed foundation used daily by thousands of mortgage brokers nationwide. The new Loansifter PPE boasts a variety of timesaving enhancements and new functionalities that help eliminate manual processes and automate associated broker workflows within the pricing engine.

Designed specifically for mortgage brokers, Black Knight's Loansifter PPE supports best execution searches across over 120 wholesale investors, allowing leading brokers to stay competitive and confidently execute profitable lending strategies. Equally important in today's fast-paced and evolving landscape, brokers can subscribe to Loansifter PPE in a matter of minutes enabling access to the most up-to-date rates—all via an immediate, self-service subscription model.

Loansifter PPE users benefit from better access to expanded guideline (non-QM) products and a new Price Manager tool that enables them to customize and display investor incentives directly within their pricing results. Now, broker clients can automatically create and add these incentives, as well as establish unique parameters for any adjustment so ongoing maintenance is easy. Users can create, manage and reprice saved scenarios for any contact in a single click, and the configuration of dynamic loan officer compensation plans—by individual investor, property state, or globally—can be achieved in just seconds.

"Mortgage brokers rely on the Loansifter PPE because it enables them to leverage enterprise product and pricing functionality at a low cost," said Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "The new solution is packed with the unrivaled features and functionality that our broker clients have entrusted us to deliver for many years. We have invested deeply in our PPE technology and are committed to continuing to deliver best-in-class solutions."

