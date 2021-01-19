CleanSpark Partnership Delivers Another New Commercial Microgrid in Orange County

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), ("CleanSpark", or "The Company"), an advanced software and controls technology solutions company focused on solving modern energy challenges announced a new solar-plus-storage microgrid with EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) partner, Solar Watt Solutions.

Microgrid Technology to be Deployed at Medical Center, Bitcoin Mining Facility.



Previously, CleanSpark announced it had executed a contract for a new Southern California microgrid. The energy storage project has been successfully installed and deployed by Solar Watt Solutions including CleanSpark's patented controls on site for resiliency.

An additional contract was signed this week for a medical facility in Orange County that will feature 100kw rooftop and carport solar with 30kw/70kw battery. CleanSpark's patented mPulse controller will optimize the solar plus storage resources to provide the customer with significant cost savings. Based on prior results and the recent mVSO evaluation the medical facility is expected to save around 90% on the monthly energy costs. The facility owner anticipates, that with CleanSpark's solution, they can secure a three-year payback on the fully installed system.

David Watt, President of Solar Watt Solutions said, "The addition of CleanSpark's software and engineering resources has allowed us to meet the increased demand in the market for solar plus storage solutions. Their controls software and energy storage relationships have helped save our customers money and make them less reliant on the utility companies, especially in these uncertain times."

Zachary Bradford, CleanSpark's President and Chief Executive commented, "This is another success for CleanSpark's strategy of engaging with large regional partners. Solar Watt is helping residential and small commercial businesses save on their energy costs via solar and storage solutions as well as providing resiliency solutions. Our products and services are a perfect complement to Solar Watt's existing offerings to bring their customers the benefits of intelligently controlled storage and other microgrid services. Our 'one to many' approach has continued to pay dividends for both CleanSpark as well as our energy partners."

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, and software consulting services.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary ATL Data Centers LLC, CleanSpark owns and operates a data center that provides customers with traditional on-site and cloud-based data center services. The Company also owns and operates a fleet of over 3,400 ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners producing over 200 PH/s in mining capacity. Capacity is expected to increase to over 5,900 ASIC and 300 PH/s in mining capacity by early 2021. CleanSpark plans to apply its technologies with a goal of mining bitcoins at the lowest energy prices in the United States. For more information, visit https://ATL-DATA.com

About Solar Watt Solutions

Solar Watt Solutions, Inc., a California corporation, is a system integrator that assists customers in finding the energy products that best fit their needs while working with a range of equipment manufacturers to provide a cost-effective solution for a residential or commercial projects.

Solar Watt Solutions helps businesses and homeowners install solar and batteries to save money on energy bills and reduce dependence on increasing energy costs from public utilities. We help customers realize all the local, state, and Federal incentives including going green benefits, which make solar energy more affordable than ever before. Our customers can take pride in knowing that they are part of the solution, not the problem. For more information, visit https://www.solarwattsolutions.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the successful deployment of energy solutions on the project, the fitness of our energy software and solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for our software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

