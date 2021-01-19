  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Lennox International Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:LII +0.89%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced plans to report fourth quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central time. All interested parties are invited to listen as Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn and CFO Joe Reitmeier comment on the company's financial results and outlook, followed by Q&A.

To listen, call the conference call line at 877-336-4440 (U.S.) or 409-207-6984 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use participant code 2314288. The conference call also will be webcast on Lennox International's web site at www.lennoxinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. Central time on February 2 through February 16, 2021 by dialing 866-207-1041 (U.S.) or 402-970-0847 (international) and using access code 1578399. The call also will be archived on the company's web site.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-schedules-fourth-quarter-conference-call-301209551.html

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.


