Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Papa John's International Inc, Unilever NV, Andersons Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Atlas Brown,Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, sells Papa John's International Inc, Unilever NV, Andersons Inc, Wells Fargo, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Brown,Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Atlas Brown,Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, IWB, IWM, UL, RPM, IJJ, FIHD, FXZ, BR, CL, CSX, GGG, KMI, CFMS,

BABA, IWB, IWM, UL, RPM, IJJ, FIHD, FXZ, BR, CL, CSX, GGG, KMI, CFMS, Added Positions: IVW, IWP, IJK, AAPL, PM, IYW, IWS, EEM, IWN, HD, IJT, MMM, WBA, DG, CVS, MO, JNJ, JPM, BA, MCD, AMZN, ABBV, PFE, CRM, BAC, NFLX, CMCSA, FB, F, GE, GILD, WMT, MRK, CVX, TGT, CSCO, BP, MTUM, USMV, EFA, QQQ, FTEC, SNY, KR, NSC,

IVW, IWP, IJK, AAPL, PM, IYW, IWS, EEM, IWN, HD, IJT, MMM, WBA, DG, CVS, MO, JNJ, JPM, BA, MCD, AMZN, ABBV, PFE, CRM, BAC, NFLX, CMCSA, FB, F, GE, GILD, WMT, MRK, CVX, TGT, CSCO, BP, MTUM, USMV, EFA, QQQ, FTEC, SNY, KR, NSC, Reduced Positions: PZZA, IWF, IWD, SYBT, INTC, GSK, KO, FRME, XOM, MDT, VTV, RWR, UNP, IWO, MA, VIAC, BMY, DIS, T, VCLT, SLYV, TIP, IEF, MOO,

PZZA, IWF, IWD, SYBT, INTC, GSK, KO, FRME, XOM, MDT, VTV, RWR, UNP, IWO, MA, VIAC, BMY, DIS, T, VCLT, SLYV, TIP, IEF, MOO, Sold Out: UN, ANDE, WFC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,576 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 26,872 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,514 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 31,621 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 35,191 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $249.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $215.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.64 and $92.51, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $87.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 03/03/2026 U. The purchase prices were between $139.31 and $183.71, with an estimated average price of $167.42. The stock is now traded at around $192.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.18%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 56,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.37%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 38,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 296.31%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 26,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 68.67%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 251.63%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 99.65%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $124.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Andersons Inc. The sale prices were between $18.18 and $24.51, with an estimated average price of $22.31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Atlas Brown,Inc. reduced to a holding in Papa John's International Inc by 35.14%. The sale prices were between $74.66 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $81.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.719900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Atlas Brown,Inc. still held 14,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. reduced to a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc by 33.3%. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Atlas Brown,Inc. still held 9,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 25.47%. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Atlas Brown,Inc. still held 5,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 22.09%. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Atlas Brown,Inc. still held 1,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.