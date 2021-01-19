JustInvest LLC Buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company JustInvest LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Embraer SA, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JustInvest LLC. As of 2020Q4, JustInvest LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RDS.A, VXF, ERJ, VTEB, PSLV, PHYS, HSBC, IEMG, BP,

CSCO, TM, INTC, BNDX, ABB, PUK, HPQ, KR, SNY, JNJ, AZN, HRL, HMC, NMR, LLY, RELX, CIEN, GOLD, WIT, TAK, HPE, KEY, EQNR, MFG, EC, Sold Out: AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, TSLA, NVDA, MA, BABA, ADBE, COST, MUB, NFLX, CRM, TMO, ACN, MCD, UNP, BFZ, AMGN, SHOP, LOW, SAP, ADP, ASML, AMT, AVGO, GLD, IWS, TGT, SQ, UPS, APD, IBM, ISRG, NOW, VRTX, MMM, INTU, LANC, UN, NICE, SCHX, PLD, SYK, AWK, DG, ZTS, RUN, SCHF, VBR, BLK, CAT, EQIX, ITW, LRCX, SPGI, PGR, REGN, RNR, WM, ANTM, CL, MKC, TRV, BA, CMI, RDY, KMB, RTX, CB, BAX, BDX, CCI, ECL, RGLD, CHTR, ADI, ADSK, CVX, EW, RE, LMT, SNPS, CSX, JKHY, BKNG, A, AXP, FIS, CI, CLX, FISV, HUM, ICE, PAYX, ROST, FNV, PM, CHD, DE, GSK, NG, ROP, SHW, TWLO, CMF, AEP, CVS, CHKP, CTSH, FDX, GIS, MCO, PH, TTD, ATVI, CDNS, CNI, EMR, EL, EQC, ILMN, MMC, NEM, PENN, PEG, RSG, ROK, SYY, VRSK, JD, W, IEI, IWN, ALL, MO, ANSS, CRH, COF, DXCM, ETN, EXPD, GRMN, GS, NSC, NOC, PNC, LIN, SBAC, SWKS, SLF, TSCO, VAR, WEC, TEL, LULU, EMB, SCHB, SPAB, ARE, ATO, CME, CTAS, D, EA, GPN, TT, SJM, LNC, MTD, WPM, TROW, VRSN, XLNX, CBPO, GMAB, SPLK, WDAY, SEDG, QQQ, ABMD, AKAM, ABC, TFC, BBY, BIIB, CERN, CTXS, DEO, DLR, ESLT, INFO, IDXX, IHG, MU, NTES, PRU, DGX, SNN, SWK, TECH, TOT, URI, XEL, MELI, XYL, IQV, CZR, HUBS, CVNA, SCHD, APH, AON, BIDU, BLL, BTI, CP, ED, DLB, DD, DUK, HSY, LEN, MCHP, ORLY, IX, PNW, SPG, USB, VTR, TMUS, G, HCA, MPC, ENPH, HASI, RNG, ALLY, SYF, CABO, DSI, SCHO, VGLT, ALGN, DOX, AZO, SCHW, CHE, CYD, FMC, HE, PEAK, WELL, MRVL, MET, MPWR, PPG, PHI, O, RMD, RIO, RCL, SO, TOL, YUM, TDG, FSLR, SQM, KDP, TAL, GM, VEEV, PAYC, ZEN, Z, ADSW, FTV, OKTA, EQH, ITM, SPTS, VWOB, LFC, F, KGC, MBT, NOK, PSO, SLB, AGI, BTG, DAN, ITUB, CLS, ELP, GOL, NBL, VIV, ICL, BSMX, VLRS, APLE, BBVA, BAK, CERS, CIG, SID, ABEV, GGB, GOGL, LYG, SIRI, TKC, NWG, KNDI, CLNY, WPX, SABR, ERF, CPG, VET, CVE, VEON, KOS, ENIC, MFGP, VNT, RIG, BORR,

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 23,045 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.46% Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) - 25,466 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.33% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 19,266 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 16,181 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Prudential PLC (PUK) - 18,474 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.66%

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 11,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $174.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 12,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 48,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 23,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 23,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1034.56%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 24,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 63.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $8.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.362300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 39,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 114.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.