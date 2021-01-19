  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
JustInvest LLC Buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

January 19, 2021 | About: ERIC -0.43% SUB -0.09% ING -1.06% TD -0.71% AMAT +4.62% UL -0.12% RDS.A +0.88% VXF +0.9% ERJ -1.8% VTEB +0.07% PSLV +1.78% PH +1.78%

Investment company JustInvest LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Embraer SA, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JustInvest LLC. As of 2020Q4, JustInvest LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JustInvest LLC
  1. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 23,045 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.46%
  2. Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) - 25,466 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.33%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 19,266 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 16,181 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  5. Prudential PLC (PUK) - 18,474 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.66%
New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 11,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $174.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 12,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Embraer SA (ERJ)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 48,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 23,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 23,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1034.56%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 24,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ING Groep NV (ING)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 63.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $8.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.362300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 39,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 114.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.



Comments

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)