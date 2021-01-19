FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Xilinx Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells GrubHub Inc, FinTech Acquisition Corp III, Gores Metropoulos Inc

Investment company FNY Investment Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Xilinx Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Ryanair Holdings PLC, BP PLC, sells GrubHub Inc, FinTech Acquisition Corp III, Gores Metropoulos Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Oaktree Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q4, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC owns 664 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 84,172 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 63,413 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.29% Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) - 474,318 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.47% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 95,938 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 86,999 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.47 and $249.59, with an estimated average price of $219.85. The stock is now traded at around $196.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 84,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 95,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.93 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $98.63. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 86,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 434,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 398,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in CNOOC Ltd. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $99.24. The stock is now traded at around $110.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 45,853 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 385.29%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $249.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 63,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 1258.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 161,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 623.31%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 170,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 2010.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 72400.00%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.896800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I by 3256.73%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.439900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 287,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.44.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $11.3.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $11.84.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $11.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $21.01.