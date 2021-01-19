Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. A

Lincolnshire, IL, based Investment company Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares MBS ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, sells CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 215,035 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 761,308 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 125,662 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,673 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,651 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 215,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.097500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 761,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 126,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 19,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $119.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 159.54%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 125,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $163.269900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 202.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 219.18%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.