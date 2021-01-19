Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Becton, Dickinson and Co, CGI Inc, Sells Ross Stores Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Galibier Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Becton, Dickinson and Co, CGI Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells Ross Stores Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Points International, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galibier Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $578 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BDX, INTC, BABA,

BDX, INTC, BABA, Added Positions: KL, MFC, NTR, CM, RCI, GIB, QSR, GIL, WCN, BNS, ENB, GSK, AZN, BRK.B,

KL, MFC, NTR, CM, RCI, GIB, QSR, GIL, WCN, BNS, ENB, GSK, AZN, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: EMR, OSK, PCOM, ING, CL, FLR, RTX, JPM, BUD, GOOG, TFC, TMO,

EMR, OSK, PCOM, ING, CL, FLR, RTX, JPM, BUD, GOOG, TFC, TMO, Sold Out: ROST, ABBV, DIS, V,

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,371,240 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.97% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 732,614 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80% Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 3,483,257 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.73% Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 1,159,799 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.49% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 1,255,952 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.43%

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $261.469000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 73,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $249.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 1,255,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in CGI Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $71.44. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 404,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,040,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 456,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 678,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 575,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.29.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.