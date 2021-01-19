Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock

Investment company Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IVW,
- Added Positions: VIG, IJK, PHYS, IVV, ONEQ, IJS, VOO, VUG, BNDX, DGRO, VTV, AMZN, SUB, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: SDY, CVX, HD, VOE, AAPL, T, CSCO, XOM, AOR, EFA, INTC, PG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 352,380 shares, 33.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 62,531 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,146 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
- SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 92,169 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 29,333 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 322.14%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 204,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $424.1 and $501.93, with an estimated average price of $465.98. The stock is now traded at around $510.735700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.
