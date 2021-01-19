DnB Asset Management AS Buys Microsoft Corp, Western Digital Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Micron Technology Inc, BlackRock Inc

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company DnB Asset Management AS (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Western Digital Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, TJX Inc, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Micron Technology Inc, BlackRock Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DnB Asset Management AS. As of 2020Q4, DnB Asset Management AS owns 591 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CPRI, TCOM, WTS, LB, MSA, VIA, IDXX, BSAC, ORLY, ERII, ADS, NVST, TDOC, ICUI, SGT, APLS, GNRC, ITRI, HAIN, ETSY, CDAY, ZGNX, ZEN, FTCH, YMAB, NET, IGMS, VITL, DKNG, XPEV, 50AA, AERI, DVA, JKHY, TAL, JKS, AUPH, WYNN, UL, NTES, ITUB, CARA, VSTA, KC, PPD, TSPA, AZUL, ZTO, EPZM, DRNA,

MSFT, FB, WDC, JPM, MA, TJX, MS, DAL, ALXN, ARW, GLUU, TMO, GM, C, DHR, MLM, BSX, EA, ROK, DIS, INTU, SANM, TSM, ZTS, RUN, UNH, XYL, A, BAC, IQV, GOOG, HDB, BWA, LH, ABT, SCHW, ECL, CNR, MTZ, PTC, DE, ISRG, VSH, V, JD, AMZN, BLL, EDU, PLD, CAT, HOLX, CSIQ, FSLR, TSLA, CNC, MMM, SRPT, CVX, DIOD, XOM, NVDA, WFC, CC, ACAD, ADBE, BMRN, DOV, NEE, GE, GS, HD, LOW, NBIX, PCAR, PEP, RPM, SBNY, WBA, WCN, NOW, PYPL, KHC, T, AMD, WTRG, ADM, ATO, ADSK, BDX, COP, COST, DLR, DD, EW, LLY, EMR, EQIX, MNST, HUN, IEX, LNC, MCHP, NEM, ES, NUE, PCG, REX, ROP, CRM, SHW, SO, SWK, SYK, TSN, VRTX, WMT, KDP, KMI, LBRDK, QRVO, TWLO, NIO, PINS, ZM, CTVA, AOS, AFL, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALL, ALNY, AXP, AIG, AMP, AME, AMGN, APH, ADI, NLY, ACGL, AJG, ALV, AVB, BK, BAX, BXP, BF.B, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CSX, COG, CDNS, KMX, CCL, CERN, FIS, LNG, CME, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CGNX, CMCSA, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CCI, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DXCM, DLTR, D, DRE, EOG, DISH, EIX, ETR, EFX, ELS, EQR, EL, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, FDX, FNF, FISV, GPN, HIG, HAS, WELL, HRL, HBAN, MTCH, INFO, IIVI, ITW, INCY, ICE, IFF, IRM, IONS, JBHT, KLAC, KEY, KNX, LKQ, LYV, MTB, MGM, MAR, MRVL, MKC, MAA, MCO, NWL, NI, NTRS, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, PNC, PPG, PH, PKI, PNW, PXD, PFG, PGR, PEG, PSA, O, REGN, RMD, ROST, SEIC, SLB, XPO, SRE, SPG, SWKS, TRV, STT, NLOK, SNPS, TROW, TEVA, TXN, TIF, TRMB, UGI, USB, UNP, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VMC, WRB, WST, WY, WMB, XLNX, ZBH, HEI.A, TX, MLCO, BR, BX, LULU, CXO, CELH, DISCK, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, CBOE, FRC, FLT, HCA, MOS, FBHS, SPLK, VOYA, BLUE, CDW, VEEV, TWTR, ARMK, HLT, ARES, FWONK, CFG, KEYS, CHRS, AXTA, GDDY, BKI, TRU, Z, LSXMK, FTV, YUMC, LW, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, ROKU, DBX, DOCU, MRNA, UBER, AVTR, WORK, CARR, OTIS, Reduced Positions: DELL, ORCL, GOOGL, MU, BLK, VZ, TSCO, HPE, TMUS, BIIB, GILD, QCOM, BZUN, VIAV, INTC, BABA, CCK, REGI, ULTA, BMY, PFE, ABBV, MGA, MRK, CSCO, DAN, CRTO, CI, LOOP, APD, OIIM, DGX, CHTR, SQ, SE, VNE, ATVI, AMT, CPB, CTXS, GIS, GPC, KMB, MDLZ, KR, MMC, MSI, OHI, RHI, WRK, ROL, SBUX, STLD, WM, EBAY, HBI, WLDN, CNK, CLNE, MELI, APO, VIPS, PANW, FANG, AES, AAP, AKAM, ABC, IVZ, ANSS, ARCC, ADP, AVY, BRO, CBRE, COF, CAH, CE, CNP, LUMN, CHD, CTSH, CAG, CMI, DISCA, EWBC, EMN, FITB, F, HMSY, HAL, PEAK, HSIC, HPQ, HST, INFY, IP, IPG, SJM, JNPR, K, LRCX, LVS, LEN, MAS, MCK, MPW, MET, MBT, TAP, NDAQ, NFLX, NTAP, NDSN, OMCL, OMC, OKE, TLK, PKG, PRU, PHM, REG, RSG, RIGL, SBAC, SIRI, SNA, LUV, SYY, TTWO, TER, UDR, URI, VNO, GWW, WAB, WAL, YUM, L, WU, OC, FOLD, DFS, VMW, AWK, AGNC, SSNC, KKR, BAH, VNET, GWRE, CG, WDAY, NWSA, ALLY, CTLT, SYF, VST, ATH, HWM, IR, ATUS, VICI, EQH, ELAN, FOXA, FOX, DOW, PTON,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,841,128 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.41% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,036,689 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,156,864 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 230,807 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.61% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 6,136,330 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.28%

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.310400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 519,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $36.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 581,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.78 and $121.87, with an estimated average price of $114.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 126,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 368,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in MSA Safety Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.26 and $153.5, with an estimated average price of $144.72. The stock is now traded at around $158.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 395,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $215.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 3,841,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,855,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 105.43%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $138.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 940,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $327.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 244,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 375.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 820,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 306.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 638,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $66.63 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $75.36.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $7.91 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.99.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $48.08.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.98 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $37.9.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43.