Appleton Partners Inc Buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Walmart Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, Chubb, Illumina Inc

January 19, 2021 | About: WMT -0.59% BR -0.15% DHI +3.46% EQIX +1.03% VMC -0.97% CIBR +0.91% WCN +0.85% ADSK +1.45% XOP +1.96% TSM +5.25% BND +0.09% MGM +3.04%

Investment company Appleton Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Walmart Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Equinix Inc, Waste Connections Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Chubb, Illumina Inc, American Express Co, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Partners Inc. As of 2020Q4, Appleton Partners Inc owns 264 stocks with a total value of $993 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Appleton Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleton+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Appleton Partners Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 526,449 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 474,208 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,830 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 606,905 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 123,299 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
New Purchase: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $312.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (XOP)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 109.53%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 92.60%. The purchase prices were between $133.41 and $153.88, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 73,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $715.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.66.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08.



