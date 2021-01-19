Pelham Capital Ltd. Buys United Rentals Inc, RH, Carvana Co, Sells Planet Fitness Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, TransDigm Group Inc

Investment company Pelham Capital Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys United Rentals Inc, RH, Carvana Co, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, sells Planet Fitness Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pelham Capital Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Pelham Capital Ltd. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 7,216,355 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.04% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 1,912,350 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 3,099,033 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.64% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 807,789 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. New Position CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 202,015 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.76%

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $264.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.4%. The holding were 807,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $414.16. The stock is now traded at around $504.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 286,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 890,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 239.57%. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $229.27. The stock is now traded at around $276.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 577,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.19.

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $552.66.