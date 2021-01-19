Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Washington, DC, based Investment company Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2020Q4, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: AGG, TLT, IVV,

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,612,505 shares, 47.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.63% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 740,332 shares, 42.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 395,831 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.01%

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.364000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 2,612,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.01%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 395,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.