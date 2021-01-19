  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

January 19, 2021 | About: AGG +0.14% TLT +0.32%

Washington, DC, based Investment company Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2020Q4, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantagepoint+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,612,505 shares, 47.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.63%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 740,332 shares, 42.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 395,831 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.01%
Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.364000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 2,612,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.01%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 395,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC. Also check out:

1. VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)