Morris Capital Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Public Storage, Sells Biogen Inc

Investment company Morris Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Public Storage, sells Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWN, IWO,

IWN, IWO, Added Positions: ABBV, PSA,

ABBV, PSA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, UNH, CHTR, MSFT, ATVI, SHW, BMY, FIS, TMO, LLY, AKAM, GOOGL, QCOM, CVS, URI, LSTR, MA, CTSH, REGN, DLTR, ALXN, ON, LKQ, SEIC, CB, LUV, GOOG, AQN, TXN, FB, AVY, JPM, SWKS, EQIX, GEO, DHI, CMI, ABC, NTAP, AMAT, ET, ANTM, VLO, COG, KR, LOW, MET, BKNG, PEP, PNC, MCHP, NOC,

AAPL, AMZN, UNH, CHTR, MSFT, ATVI, SHW, BMY, FIS, TMO, LLY, AKAM, GOOGL, QCOM, CVS, URI, LSTR, MA, CTSH, REGN, DLTR, ALXN, ON, LKQ, SEIC, CB, LUV, GOOG, AQN, TXN, FB, AVY, JPM, SWKS, EQIX, GEO, DHI, CMI, ABC, NTAP, AMAT, ET, ANTM, VLO, COG, KR, LOW, MET, BKNG, PEP, PNC, MCHP, NOC, Sold Out: BIIB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,379 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,369 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,330 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 7,954 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,194 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $312.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Public Storage by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.18. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.