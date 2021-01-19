  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Public Storage, Sells Biogen Inc

January 19, 2021 | About: PSA -1.68% IWN +0.69% IWO +1.95% BIIB -0.73%

Investment company Morris Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Public Storage, sells Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morris+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,379 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,369 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,330 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 7,954 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,194 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $312.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Public Storage by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.18. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

