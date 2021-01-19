Morris Capital Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Public Storage, Sells Biogen Inc

Investment company Morris Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Public Storage, sells Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWN, IWO,
- Added Positions: ABBV, PSA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, UNH, CHTR, MSFT, ATVI, SHW, BMY, FIS, TMO, LLY, AKAM, GOOGL, QCOM, CVS, URI, LSTR, MA, CTSH, REGN, DLTR, ALXN, ON, LKQ, SEIC, CB, LUV, GOOG, AQN, TXN, FB, AVY, JPM, SWKS, EQIX, GEO, DHI, CMI, ABC, NTAP, AMAT, ET, ANTM, VLO, COG, KR, LOW, MET, BKNG, PEP, PNC, MCHP, NOC,
- Sold Out: BIIB,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with PSA. Click here to check it out.
- PSA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PSA
- Peter Lynch Chart of PSA
For the details of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morris+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,379 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,369 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,330 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 7,954 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,194 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $312.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Public Storage by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.18. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Morris Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Morris Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Morris Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Morris Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying