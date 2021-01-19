  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Xilinx Inc

January 19, 2021 | About: SCHW +0.82% AZO -0.8% UNP -0.61% JPM -0.43% XLNX +2.02%

Investment company GPM Growth Investors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, AutoZone Inc, sells Union Pacific Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPM Growth Investors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 116,491 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,269 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 79,041 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,248 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 35,723 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 69,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1243.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.



