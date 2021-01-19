GPM Growth Investors, Inc. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Xilinx Inc

Investment company GPM Growth Investors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, AutoZone Inc, sells Union Pacific Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPM Growth Investors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHW, AZO,
- Added Positions: WD, AAPL, UNH, SWKS, SCHA, SCHD, LMT, HEI.A, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SBUX, LDOS, NKE, NOC, VGT,
- Sold Out: UNP, JPM, XLNX,
For the details of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gpm+growth+investors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 116,491 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,269 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 79,041 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,248 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Visa Inc (V) - 35,723 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 69,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1243.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of GPM Growth Investors, Inc..
