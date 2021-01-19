Stewardship Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Investment company Stewardship Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stewardship Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHD, SUSA, JKH, ARKK, EMQQ, PNC, EEM,

SCHD, SUSA, JKH, ARKK, EMQQ, PNC, EEM, Added Positions: IVV, ICVT, LQD, IAGG, GOVT, SUSB, SPAB, GLD,

IVV, ICVT, LQD, IAGG, GOVT, SUSB, SPAB, GLD, Reduced Positions: SPLG, SPTM, IQLT, DGRO, XMMO, VWO, QQQ, MUB, TFC, SPSM,

For the details of Stewardship Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stewardship+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,046,363 shares, 18.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,988 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 391.30% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 125,033 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.58% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 572,923 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 195,548 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 195,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 59,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $321.76 and $390.09, with an estimated average price of $354.5. The stock is now traded at around $394.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 10,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.469000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 30,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 39,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 391.30%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $380.339800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 59,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 180.81%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $96.9, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The stock is now traded at around $102.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 73,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 125,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 99.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 128,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 77.49%. The sale prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.559000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.97%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 114,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 75.91%. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.37%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 70,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.82%. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.03%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 106,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.32%. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.64%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 54,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 68.46%. The sale prices were between $67.23 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $72.57. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.59%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 24,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.77%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.480500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 26,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.