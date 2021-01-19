Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Banco Bi

Investment company Allen Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Capital Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Allen Capital Group, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BDX, CEF, BIIB, HON, VXUS, KMI, HEPA, AGG, TLT,

BDX, CEF, BIIB, HON, VXUS, KMI, HEPA, AGG, TLT, Added Positions: IQLT, SRLN, FIXD, SHY, AAPL, USMV, GSY, SCHV, BABA, SCHP, VNQ, CVX, FBND, DSI, BNDX, HYG, LMT, MMP, JNJ, MBB, CAT, JPM, MMM, IAGG, PEP, VZ, KO, GOOGL, PFE, V, TROW, MSFT, EFAV, DLN, DGRW, KHC, PYPL, PRF, VYM, DGRO, MTUM, XYL, BA, BAC,

IQLT, SRLN, FIXD, SHY, AAPL, USMV, GSY, SCHV, BABA, SCHP, VNQ, CVX, FBND, DSI, BNDX, HYG, LMT, MMP, JNJ, MBB, CAT, JPM, MMM, IAGG, PEP, VZ, KO, GOOGL, PFE, V, TROW, MSFT, EFAV, DLN, DGRW, KHC, PYPL, PRF, VYM, DGRO, MTUM, XYL, BA, BAC, Reduced Positions: SJNK, EMLP, SGOL, SCHO, JPST, SPDW, SPLG, SCHX, T, SPTS, FB, XOM, RWR, GILD, TSM, BX, TDIV, VEA, CSCO, IJH, MINT, NVDA, RYT, SCHZ, CHL, HD, SCHG, SCHD, AMZN, BP, XLV, SCHF, TSLA, PM, MA, SBUX, MRK, SCHW, BIDU, MO,

SJNK, EMLP, SGOL, SCHO, JPST, SPDW, SPLG, SCHX, T, SPTS, FB, XOM, RWR, GILD, TSM, BX, TDIV, VEA, CSCO, IJH, MINT, NVDA, RYT, SCHZ, CHL, HD, SCHG, SCHD, AMZN, BP, XLV, SCHF, TSLA, PM, MA, SBUX, MRK, SCHW, BIDU, MO, Sold Out: BBVA, GLD, VTI, EQX, VSAT, GOLD, MPC, IEF, KR,

For the details of Allen Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 649,060 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 387,202 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 568,804 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 369,462 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 86,352 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $260.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $274.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.458000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 372,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 231,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $50.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $2.62 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $3.88.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.