Stack Financial Management, Inc Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, WestRock Co, State Street Corporation, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Zoetis Inc, Danaher Corp

Whitefish, MT, based Investment company Stack Financial Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, WestRock Co, State Street Corporation, Eastman Chemical Co, Chevron Corp, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Zoetis Inc, Danaher Corp, Nike Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stack Financial Management, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Stack Financial Management, Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BK, WRK, STT, EMN,

BK, WRK, STT, EMN, Added Positions: CVX, LMT, WMT, MRK, GOLD, NEM, SPY, VZ, TOT, JNJ, HD, TT, PG, CMCSA, ALL, MDT, FIS, BDX, COP,

CVX, LMT, WMT, MRK, GOLD, NEM, SPY, VZ, TOT, JNJ, HD, TT, PG, CMCSA, ALL, MDT, FIS, BDX, COP, Reduced Positions: ITW, ZTS, DHR, NKE,

ITW, ZTS, DHR, NKE, Sold Out: XLK,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 410,164 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 351,481 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 181,205 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 940,855 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 384,599 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 631,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $35.02 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $41.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 420,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $78.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 202,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 109,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $94.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 321,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 77.38%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $344.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 43,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 45.97%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $378.979000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.