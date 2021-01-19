Spirit Of America Management Corp Buys Apartment Investment & Management Co, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells USA Compression Partners LP, Viper Energy Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP

Investment company Spirit Of America Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Investment & Management Co, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Brookfield Renewable Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, National Retail Properties Inc, sells USA Compression Partners LP, Viper Energy Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Apartment Investment & Management Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spirit Of America Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Spirit Of America Management Corp owns 227 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AIV, AIV, BEPC, LOW, PSA, FSLR, CNX, DCP, VIA, 50AA,

AIV, AIV, BEPC, LOW, PSA, FSLR, CNX, DCP, VIA, 50AA, Added Positions: MAA, ABBV, IIPR, MGP, NNN, INVH, SEDG, C, LEN, WES, PM, SPG, SBNY, NEP, BEP, AMZN, TRP, PAA, O, ARE, MRK, FRT, COLD, AM, DUK, NEE, GRMN, DOC, GILD, MPW, NFLX, VZ, PPL, TCP, SHO, GLPI,

MAA, ABBV, IIPR, MGP, NNN, INVH, SEDG, C, LEN, WES, PM, SPG, SBNY, NEP, BEP, AMZN, TRP, PAA, O, ARE, MRK, FRT, COLD, AM, DUK, NEE, GRMN, DOC, GILD, MPW, NFLX, VZ, PPL, TCP, SHO, GLPI, Reduced Positions: USAC, VNOM, ET, SHLX, EPD, PSXP, OKE, CSCO, AVB, BX, MPLX, ADBE, KMI, ESS, WMT, ENB, HD, XOM, BXMT, MMP, MSFT, EQR, CQP, DLR, STWD, CSX, DIS, BXP, TJX, CPT, V, HPP, RTX, UNH, UDR, QCOM, CVX, FDX, EQIX, VLO, INN, DOW, BKR, LW, APLE, BA, QTS, HPQ, SUN, CG, KRC, TRGP, PEB, MMM, CIO,

USAC, VNOM, ET, SHLX, EPD, PSXP, OKE, CSCO, AVB, BX, MPLX, ADBE, KMI, ESS, WMT, ENB, HD, XOM, BXMT, MMP, MSFT, EQR, CQP, DLR, STWD, CSX, DIS, BXP, TJX, CPT, V, HPP, RTX, UNH, UDR, QCOM, CVX, FDX, EQIX, VLO, INN, DOW, BKR, LW, APLE, BA, QTS, HPQ, SUN, CG, KRC, TRGP, PEB, MMM, CIO, Sold Out: AIV, INTC, BKU, EOG, USB, VER, HPE, AINC, PRSP,

For the details of SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spirit+of+america+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

MPLX LP (MPLX) - 570,466 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 606,976 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 346,190 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 109,870 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 779,744 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.131800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $171.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.18. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $87.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.779900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 111.54%. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $277.53. The stock is now traded at around $296.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Signature Bank by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $76.01 and $136.75, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $153.692000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $22.98 and $34.78, with an estimated average price of $28.76.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.