Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc Buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguar

Investment company Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc owns 983 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLY, TLT, LQD, PFF, IYR, VOE, XLI, XLK, XLU, SDY, XLP, IWS, VUG, USB, IWM, CSCO, SO, DUK, GD, 50AA, CRSR, CAH, IRM, RHI, SRE, EXC, SGT, BNL, HDV, IWD, XLC, TSM, BL, INFY, ICE, MU, MSA, CROX, SAGE, VDE, CATY, WIRE, GTN, TILE, MLR, SCSC, KOP, FBMS, GLDD, WXC1, VIA, AT, ARCT, EAF, SRCE, AMSF, ACCO, AIN, ANAT, APOG, BBSI, BHLB, BXC, BDGE, CCNE, CI, CTBI, CREE, DXPE, DHIL, DHT, EBF, EFSC, FISI, BUSE, FCBC, THFF, FLIC, FBC, GSBC, GHL, HNI, HAFC, HWKN, IAG, SNEX, IBOC, IONS, KELYA, KFRC, KBAL, GOGL, MTB, MANH, MEI, MLI, NHC, NWLI, NWPX, NVAX, ODP, OPY, OI, PLAB, POWL, RGP, SAFT, SANM, SWM, SBNY, SMP, SBUX, BH, SCS, GEO, TCBK, UNH, DIS, ANTM, SENEA, IDT, PRIM, TITN, EBSB, ORN, MYRG, CMRE, IPHI, BCC, TSC, RARE, FIVN, VEC, PJT, ATKR, INSW, CURO, ABM, AGCO, SRPT, AYI, RAMP, AEIS, ALKS, DOX, AEO, AME, AMKR, APH, AMAT, ARW, ALV, AVT, BLDP, BA, BRKR, BG, CNC, TPR, DXC, LIVN, DECK, DCI, ENTG, EEFT, FMC, FLEX, FCX, FCEL, GPS, GPN, LHX, EHC, IIVI, TT, ITRI, J, KMT, KSS, LECO, MDC, MKSI, MGA, MCK, MMSI, MCHP, MORN, NBIX, ES, ON, OSTK, PH, PDCO, PRGO, PVH, PLUG, RL, RBC, BB, SEIC, SINA, SLB, SEE, SKX, SCCO, STN, SNX, TARO, AAXN, TXT, THO, TSEM, TREX, OLED, UFPI, URBN, VLO, VSH, WAB, WWD, WEX, XEL, XRX, ZBH, OPK, TDG, QRTEA, TECK, CSIQ, FSLR, IPGP, AIMC, SQM, JAZZ, G, BEP, MRTX, CFX, LAC, DQ, GNRC, JKS, MMYT, RP, XYL, ACHC, VAC, APTV, CPRI, FIVE, AMBA, HASI, XLRN, CNHI, PCTY, CGC, AY, NEP, SVW, GLOB, PRAH, APHA, UNVR, LILA, RUN, LITE, UA, BBU, CRON, FTV, TPIC, ADNT, GOLF, DNLI, ADT, GTES, NVT, VNE, NIO, LTHM, PLAN, CVET, DOW, ALC, ADPT, NOVA, ORCC, LSPD, NVST, CRNC, BILL, ZI, NKLA, NCNO, U, PLTR, GDRX,

HYG, XLV, PGF, BMY, NKE, DHR, TMO, NFLX, CRM, UPS, IBM, COST, GILD, CCJ, FB, SYK, PM, EDIT, GAN, CERN, DVA, EXPD, HAS, HON, MXIM, TROW, UHS, WAT, AKAM, ALXN, BRK.B, NVDA, IGT, DKNG, UUUU, IRTC, HUYA, DXCM, DOYU, CHDN, ILMN, MSFT, PENN, ABMD, ABC, BSX, INCY, MGM, VZ, CSII, DNN, UEC, NXE, TRHC, ATVI, AMD, BIO, CRL, IART, INTU, ISRG, NUAN, REGN, VRTX, PODD, VCRA, PANW, QIWI, NTRA, HCAT, ONEM, ABT, A, AMZN, BAX, BMRN, CRY, EW, EA, LRCX, AXGN, ORCL, PKI, QDEL, NEO, MA, V, CDXS, TSLA, VEEV, CTLT, NVRO, GKOS, PEN, TCMD, MEDP, FLGT, PTON, ACN, ALNY, BDX, CERS, CNMD, EXAS, HOLX, IDXX, MRK, OMCL, STAA, MASI, VMW, BEAT, NOVT, KMI, GMED, NSTG, MTLS, CZR, TDOC, PYPL, BAND, ALGN, MO, BK, BRKS, CPF, CME, EGBN, JNJ, TBI, HOPE, NPK, CNXN, PEGA, RCII, SFNC, SPTN, STC, TTWO, UVV, XLNX, EIG, URG, FF, CDNA, ZEN, CLLS, KHC, SQ, TEAM, DFIN, DDD, ADBE, ADC, ADI, AZPN, ADSK, AVY, BIDU, CVS, CDNS, CAT, CIEN, CSGP, CGNX, ED, CORE, FICO, FISV, GNW, HD, JNPR, LXP, MHO, MRVL, MSTR, NTES, PTC, PEP, PGR, SNPS, TER, VRSN, WPC, WDC, IRBT, GRBK, NXPI, HEAR, STAG, YNDX, REGI, ENPH, PFPT, SPLK, SSTK, WDAY, WIX, VRNS, ANET, NEWR, SHOP, RPD, TLND, AYX, YEXT, CLDR, SOI, MDB, SE, WHD, AOS, AAON, AMN, ASML, ALB, AMED, AEP, AEL, AWR, ANGO, ANSS, ATR, MTOR, ADP, AVA, BCPC, BHC, AX, BRO, CHRW, CMS, CSGS, COG, CALM, CVGW, CWT, CASY, CENT, FIS, CHKP, CHE, CHD, CBB, CTXS, COKE, CCOI, CAG, CNX, COO, CORT, INGR, XRAY, DSPG, DAKT, ATGE, DE, DRH, DLB, DLTR, DPZ, EZPW, EMN, ETN, EBIX, NPO, EXEL, EXPO, EXR, FFIV, FFBC, FMBI, FLO, F, FDP, TGNA, GRMN, GIS, GNTX, GGG, GPI, HMSY, HAE, HAIN, HLIT, HSC, HE, HSTM, HTLD, HEI, HSII, HRC, HUBG, HUM, ICUI, IDA, IEX, ITW, IFF, JCOM, JKHY, JBSS, JW.A, JCI, KLAC, KAMN, KNX, LHCG, SR, LANC, LSTR, LII, LBTYA, LOW, LMNX, MGPI, MSM, MMS, MKC, MDT, MCY, VIVO, MLAB, CASH, MOH, MPWR, MCO, MSI, EGOV, FIZZ, NFG, NKTR, NEOG, NTGR, NYCB, NYT, NEU, NWL, NDSN, NOC, OGE, OSIS, OTEX, OSUR, OFIX, PPG, PPBI, PZZA, PKE, PAYX, PPC, PFBC, PBH, PSMT, PRGS, PSA, QGEN, DGX, DORM, RPT, RNR, RGEN, ROK, ROP, ROST, RGLD, SAFM, STX, SXT, SCI, SLGN, SLP, SKYW, SWKS, LSI, STMP, SCL, STE, RGR, SPWR, NLOK, TECH, TDY, TFX, INVA, TIF, TR, TTC, THS, TRMB, TYL, TSN, SPOK, UIS, UTHR, VMI, OSPN, VGR, WDFC, WRE, WM, WSO, WERN, WST, WABC, WEC, WWE, YUM, STAR, CMG, LQDT, VNDA, CVLT, EBS, GLUU, BR, TTGT, BGS, TDC, APEI, HCI, LOPE, FCAU, ADUS, AVGO, AMPH, DG, KRA, MXL, CBOE, FN, COR, WD, CSOD, AMCX, ZG, HZNP, ZNGA, BCEI, CUBI, GWRE, POST, SUPN, NOW, SRC, QLYS, ZTS, ICLR, ENTA, IBTX, TMHC, SFM, RNG, TWTR, CHGG, NMIH, ALLE, EGRX, INGN, KN, LPG, JD, CCS, W, BSIG, HUBS, KEYS, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, NXRT, ETSY, GNL, WING, ALRM, PSTG, RACE, HPE, AGR, TWLO, LAUR, OKTA, HCC, APPN, DBX, SPOT, SMAR, AVLR, BE, ELAN, GH, ESTC, ETRN, MRNA, LYFT, CTVA, GO, TXG, NET, PPD, IAC, VGT, Reduced Positions: VPU, VHT, QQQ, VDC, IEF, CHTR, VNQ, TGT, WBA, JPM, GOOGL, PFE, AMGN, BIIB, HPQ, ABBV, APD, EL, HSY, SGMS, TJX, BLL, IT, HSIC, HRL, INTC, VAR, TEL, MMM, VRSK, SPY, KMX, O, QCOM, T, LLY, BBY, BWA, DHI, NTAP, IQV, BABA, ALL, LMT, MET, MUSA, MELI, UBER, FSLY, AAPL, FCN, BKNG, WMT, EVR, STOR, NVTA, COUP, CRSP, BJ, BAC, TXN, FATE, NTLA, IIPR, BILI, ZM, ACAD, AZO, GTY, GOOD, MNST, ROL, GWW, ZBRA, LULU, GLPI, GRUB, PAYC, BPMC, NVCR, CVNA, SAFE, VICI, ILPT, ZS, DOCU, EPRT, AAP, ARCC, BYD, GIB, CNQ, LUMN, CLX, KO, CCEP, CTSH, GLW, CMI, EOG, EPR, NEE, FDS, FAST, FDX, GPC, GS, MTCH, IP, KR, LVS, LYV, LOGI, MKTX, MAS, MTD, MNR, ORLY, OLP, PKG, RMD, POOL, SPG, SIRI, LUV, SWK, STXS, SU, SYY, TSCO, RTX, VFC, WHR, EBAY, ET, WU, LDOS, ULTA, MSCI, FTNT, BAH, FLT, MPC, UI, EPAM, MPLX, VCYT, BGNE, MGP, TTD, SNAP, ROKU, PAGS, CDAY, STNE, PINS, CRWD, WORK, DT, DDOG, VAW, VFH, VIS, VOX,

SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 748,790 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 697,798 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 786,066 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 1,156,996 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 502.37% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 2,464,520 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $166.671700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 748,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 697,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 786,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.231000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 2,464,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 943,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 671,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 502.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 1,156,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 231.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $117.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 516,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1515.57%. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.873000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,899,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1550.59%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 124,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 105.58%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 82,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 449.43%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $507.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92.