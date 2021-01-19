OPTEC International, Appoints David OJEDA as Chief Operating Officer for Z2O Division

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced the appointment of OPTEC Advisory Board member David Ojeda as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the company's newly acquiredsubsidiary Z2O, a dynamic new Uber Type proprietary "App" based technologyfor on-demand 24/7 cleaning and disinfecting services, using smart device technology for immediate service responses nationwide and ultimately worldwide.

David Ojeda's extensive background in managing large vendor network operations throughout North American, including UPS and as former Amazon Senior Logistics Executive, enhances the ability for Z2O to expand on-demand services throughout North America rapidly. He is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results and is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability to existing and emerging vendors. David understands customer obsession and is the right person to lead Z2O into the future.

Mr. Ojeda's ability to identify the markets best suited for the timely growth and expansion is extremely valuable for the logistics and chain management attached to the position, to provide the users the best experience and the Z2O vendors the ultimate guidance for the growth of the company along with the desire to assist the Z2O professional vendor teams the knowledge and know-how of expanding the Z2O footprint in the US and additional growth opportunities through worldwide partnerships. With his passion and demand for customer satisfaction and obsession for professionalism, from identifying the correct vendors, implementing background checks, and creating a WIN/WIN business plan for users and professional vendors OPTEC is extremely fortunate to have such a qualified executive now on both teams. David's ability to identify in the field territory leadership and create a large network of in the field management is unsurpassed

David Ojeda stated "I am very excited to join the Z2O team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, robust technology, and business demand for the unique products and services Z2O will provide. Having played a leadership role in similar business situations and industries, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent growth. I look forward to the company's expanded operations and partnering with the Vendors team to build both Z2O and OPTEC".

OPTEC International CEO, Roger Pawson commented "We are excited to have David's leadership presence expand the newly acquired subsidiary Z2O! David's passion to serve the customer and desire to assist and support the professional vendor team while sharing his know-how to grow the business will be beneficial for both existing and new emerging vendors. We are confident David's future program concepts for the utilization and implementation of OPTEC UV and UVC products into the Z2O vendor network will further enhance products sales and branding and at the same time maximizing the efficiency of the Z2O services".

Z2O is scheduled to launch in Austin, Texas March 1st, Miami, Florida within the following weeks and other key cities shortly thereafter.

The Z2O App downloads will be available for both consumers and service providers starting March 1, 2021.

Visit the Z2O website at www.z2o.com for more information including app download, how to schedule services, and how to become a vendor starting March 1st, 2021.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTECInternational is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

For additional Z2O Information, please email: [email protected]

For OPTEC International, Inc. investor relations at: www.optecintl.com/investor

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / [email protected]

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

