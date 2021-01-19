  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Katapult and FinServ to Present at the Northland SPAC Conference

January 19, 2021 | About: NAS:FSRV -7.56%



Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) (“FinServ”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they will present at the Northland SPAC Conference.



Katapult and FinServ management will present on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the FinServ Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ffinservacquisition.com%2F[/url]. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on FinServ’s Investor Relations website.



About Katapult



Katapult is a next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce for the nonprime consumer. Katapult provides POS lease purchase options for consumers challenged with accessing traditional financial products who are seeking to obtain everyday durable goods. The Company has developed a sophisticated end-to-end technology platform that enables seamless integration with merchants, underwriting capabilities that exceed the industry standard, and exceptional customer experiences.



About FinServ



FinServ is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with businesses or entities in the financial services industry or businesses providing technology services to the financial services industry.



FinServ raised $250 million in its initial public offering in November 2019 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “FSRV”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005934/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)