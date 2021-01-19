Katapult and FinServ to Present at the Northland SPAC Conference





Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) (“FinServ”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they will present at the Northland SPAC Conference.







Katapult and FinServ management will present on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the FinServ Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ffinservacquisition.com%2F[/url]. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on FinServ’s Investor Relations website.







About Katapult







Katapult is a next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce for the nonprime consumer. Katapult provides POS lease purchase options for consumers challenged with accessing traditional financial products who are seeking to obtain everyday durable goods. The Company has developed a sophisticated end-to-end technology platform that enables seamless integration with merchants, underwriting capabilities that exceed the industry standard, and exceptional customer experiences.







About FinServ







FinServ is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with businesses or entities in the financial services industry or businesses providing technology services to the financial services industry.







FinServ raised $250 million in its initial public offering in November 2019 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “FSRV”.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005934/en/