PENUMBRA INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Penumbra To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

January 19, 2021 | About: PEN +3.69%

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading minority and certified woman-owned national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or the “Company”) (:PEN).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Penumbra stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/PEN or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner James Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

There is no cost or obligation to you.

On November 10, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management issued a research report on Penumbra entitled "Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter’: A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients’ lives[.]"

Then, on December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up research report entitled "Is Penumbra’s core scientific research authored by a fake person?: The incredible story of Penumbra’s Dr. Antik Bose[.]" The report alleged that some of the Company’s scientific research appear to have been incorrectly credited or even authored by a fake individual.

On the news of the report, Penumbra’s stock price fell $19.95 per share, or 8.91%, to close at $204.07 per share on December 8, 2020.

Then, on December 15, 2020, after the market, Penumbra announced that it was voluntarily "recalling its JET 7 Xtra Flex because the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use[, which] may result in potential vessel damage, and subsequent patient injury or death."

On this news, Penumbra’s stock price fell $13.84 per share, or 7.33%, to a close of $174.98 per share on December 16, 2020.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

