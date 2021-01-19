CI Financial Announces Early Redemption of Debentures Due July 2023







[url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (“CI”) (TSX:[url="]CIX[/url]; NYSE:CIXX) today announced its intention to redeem all of the outstanding $325 million principal amount of 3.520% debentures due July 20, 2023 (“2023 Debentures”). The 2023 Debentures were issued on July 20, 2018.CI intends to redeem the 2023 Debentures on or about February 19, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) in accordance with their terms. The redemption price will be the greater of (i) the 2023 Canada Yield Price as defined in the supplemental trust indenture under which the 2023 Debentures were issued, and (ii) par, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the Redemption Date. Notice of redemption of the 2023 Debentures will be given to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (“CDS”) and Computershare Trust Company of Canada later today.Beneficial holders of 2023 Debentures (held through an account with a bank, brokerage firm, financial institution or other intermediary) that maintain their interests through CDS should contact their CDS customer service representative with any questions about the redemption. Alternatively, beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective bank, brokerage firm, financial institution or other intermediary which holds interests in the 2023 Debentures on their behalf.CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$231 billion (US$182 billion) in client assets as at December 31, 2020. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC.CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at [url="]www.cifinancial.com.[/url]

