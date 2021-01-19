Casey's Announces Participation in Jefferies Winter Summit

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, announced today that it will be participating virtually at the Jefferies Winter Summit on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10:00am Central Time. The webcast of the event can be accessed through the Casey’s on the Investor Relations page [url="]here.[/url][url="]Casey%27s+General+Stores[/url] is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,200 [url="]convenience+stores[/url] in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, [url="]quality+fuel[/url], and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, [url="]made-from-scratch+pizza[/url], donuts, other assorted [url="]bakery+items[/url], and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at [url="]www.caseys.com[/url], or in the mobile app.

